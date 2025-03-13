Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOLV. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Solventum by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Solventum by 93.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solventum by 670.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Solventum by 137.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,007 shares during the period.

Solventum Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.89. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

