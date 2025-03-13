Insider Buying: ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Insider Acquires 318,116 Shares of Stock

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD – Get Free Report) insider Christine Emmanuel-Donnelly purchased 318,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$13,360.87 ($8,456.25).
ImpediMed Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $103.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27, a PEG ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.23.
About ImpediMed
