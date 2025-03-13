Donald Archibald Sells 4,907 Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Stock

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) Director Donald Archibald sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total value of C$14,819.14.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of SDE opened at C$3.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.58. The stock has a market cap of C$626.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.49. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$4.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins raised Spartan Delta to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial raised Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$6.29.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.

