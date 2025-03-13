Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Hillman Solutions worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,318,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,489,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 73,216 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.01 and a beta of 1.68. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLMN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair lowered Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.