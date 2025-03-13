Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/12/2025 – Addus HomeCare had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Addus HomeCare had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Addus HomeCare had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $153.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Addus HomeCare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2025 – Addus HomeCare had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Addus HomeCare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2025 – Addus HomeCare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.04. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $87.88 and a twelve month high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total value of $3,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,569.72. This represents a 23.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

