Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM) Director Peter Alan Lacey Purchases 200,000 Shares

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) Director Peter Alan Lacey purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

Peter Alan Lacey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Peter Alan Lacey sold 96,464 shares of Hemostemix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$16,881.20.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

CVE HEM opened at C$0.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Hemostemix Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.43.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

