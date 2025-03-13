Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM) Director Peter Alan Lacey Purchases 200,000 Shares

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) Director Peter Alan Lacey purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.
Peter Alan Lacey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 26th, Peter Alan Lacey sold 96,464 shares of Hemostemix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$16,881.20.
Hemostemix Stock Performance
CVE HEM opened at C$0.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Hemostemix Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.43.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.