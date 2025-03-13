Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $23.23 Million Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Erste Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,658,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714,288 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 5.33% of Sunnova Energy International worth $23,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 125.6% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 12,443,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926,399 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,385,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 441,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,965,000 after buying an additional 88,945 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,380,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 635,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.64.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.17). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $224.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOVA. Roth Capital cut Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $4.00 to $0.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Mkm cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

