Insider Selling: Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Peter Page sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$21,500.00.
Shares of SSV stock opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$69.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.34.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price target on Southern Silver Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.
Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
