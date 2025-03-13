King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 14,560 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,560 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Natera by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 1,328.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Natera by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In related news, insider John Fesko sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,217,063.20. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 78,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $12,958,888.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,150,756.13. This represents a 22.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,946 shares of company stock worth $47,212,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NTRA opened at $144.50 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.28.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

