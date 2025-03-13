Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Holdings Lifted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,844,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,898,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,545,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,316,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $173.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $159.39 and a 12-month high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

