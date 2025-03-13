Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.57 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.53 and a 1 year high of $102.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.08.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

