Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Insider Acquires A$37,881.05 in Stock

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT – Get Free Report) insider Philip Wagstaff bought 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$19.99 ($12.65) per share, with a total value of A$37,881.05 ($23,975.35).

Perpetual Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Perpetual Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Perpetual’s payout ratio is -28.03%.

Perpetual Company Profile

Perpetual Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

