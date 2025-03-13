GTI Energy Limited (ASX:GTR) Insider Purchases A$33,000.00 in Stock

GTI Energy Limited (ASX:GTRGet Free Report) insider Matt Hartmann purchased 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,000.00 ($20,886.08).

GTI Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.16.

GTI Energy Company Profile

GTI Energy Limited explores for mineral tenements in Wyoming and Utah, the United States; and Western Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Lo Herma project consists of approximately 13,300 acres of mineral lode claims and 3.5 leases located in Converse County, Powder River Basin (PRB), Wyoming.

