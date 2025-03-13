William S. Demchak Sells 1,242 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $222,106.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,672,187.03. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $171.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.74. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 156,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,132,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

