Ernest E. Maddock Buys 10,000 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,190. This represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of UCTT opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 184,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 72,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

