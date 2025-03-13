MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Acquires A$45,717.00 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) insider Sally Chaplain acquired 10,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.35 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of A$45,717.00 ($28,934.81).

MFF Capital Investments Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

MFF Capital Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. MFF Capital Investments’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile

MFF Capital Investments Limited is an investment firm manager. The firm is an internally managed listed public company incorporated in Australia. The firm ceased to be externally managed by Magellan Asset Management in 2013. The principal activity of the company is the investment in a minimum of 20 exchange-listed international or Australian companies.

