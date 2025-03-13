Lydia W. Thomas Sells 17,092 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $457,552.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,464.53. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

MWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mueller Water Products

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 2,962.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,015,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,838,000 after buying an additional 2,916,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,014,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,996,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,688,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,502,000 after purchasing an additional 888,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 514.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 970,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after purchasing an additional 812,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.