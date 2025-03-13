William Albert Folmar Sells 6,017 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP William Albert Folmar sold 6,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $108,125.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,071.50. This trade represents a 86.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.39. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 66,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,763 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

