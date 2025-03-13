CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 237.4% from the February 13th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CHS Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CHSCL opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. CHS has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $26.63.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.