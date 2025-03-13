CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 237.4% from the February 13th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of CHSCL opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. CHS has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $26.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%.
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
