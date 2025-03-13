Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Increases By 165.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 165.2% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSMW opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $26.21.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.
