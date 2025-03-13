Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Increases By 165.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 165.2% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMW opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 87,455 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 219,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,844 shares during the period. Envision Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 167,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.