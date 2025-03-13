Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 218,400 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
BUG opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $36.81.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
