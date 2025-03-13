Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 218,400 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

BUG opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $36.81.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 48,302 shares during the period.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

