ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Buys New Position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in Couchbase by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Couchbase by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Couchbase by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Couchbase by 20.4% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $115,291.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 341,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,810.98. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $58,334.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,320.06. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,883 shares of company stock worth $950,915 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BASE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Couchbase from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.19.

Couchbase Stock Performance

BASE stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.81. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

