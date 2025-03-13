ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Increases Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 114.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in argenx were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of argenx by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $591.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $639.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $595.30. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -672.10 and a beta of 0.59. argenx SE has a one year low of $349.86 and a one year high of $678.21.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. Analysts predict that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ARGX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on argenx from $717.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (up from $660.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

