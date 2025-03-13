Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Trading 17% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 17% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 16,579,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 3,314,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.42 ($0.04).

Great Southern Copper Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.54.

Great Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.