Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Trading 17% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 17% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 16,579,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 3,314,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.42 ($0.04).
Great Southern Copper Trading Down 3.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £17.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.54.
Great Southern Copper Company Profile
Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.
