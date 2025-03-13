Vestcor Inc Has $7.08 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,745 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $553,572,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 765.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673,617 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Realty Income by 3,150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,760,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,266 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Realty Income by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.04.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.55%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.