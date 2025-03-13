Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Purchased by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc owned about 0.19% of Federated Hermes worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI set a $44.00 target price on Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

