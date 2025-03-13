Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $818,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

