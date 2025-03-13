Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $107,000 Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,918,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,117 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Haleon by 49.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,152,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after buying an additional 3,046,841 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,624,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,274,000 after buying an additional 161,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Haleon by 25.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after buying an additional 1,026,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,193,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.1166 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

