Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 605 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,333,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,439,000 after purchasing an additional 171,297 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,833,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 582,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,467,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 365,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 40,033 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR stock opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.36. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

