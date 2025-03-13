Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires Shares of 17,660 SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 23,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

