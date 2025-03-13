Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 45.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 129.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 37.9% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 535,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total transaction of $15,692,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,188,040. This represents a 16.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total transaction of $462,901.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,401.05. This represents a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,829 shares of company stock worth $113,033,319. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $241.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.14.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

