Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 560 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS stock opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,893,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,285.15. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,349.87. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,160. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

