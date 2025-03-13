Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 29.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

