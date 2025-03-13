Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $168,000 Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $7,333,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 344,355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 364,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 238,712 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 293,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 111,937 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BBVA. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

