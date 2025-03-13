Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $124.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

