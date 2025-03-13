Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock Position Trimmed by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,956,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,107,000 after buying an additional 1,256,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,279,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,023,000 after purchasing an additional 33,953 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,958,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,923,000 after purchasing an additional 860,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.71.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $95.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.21. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

