Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,589,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,757,000 after buying an additional 75,346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 34,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,071,000 after buying an additional 1,739,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,191,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after buying an additional 388,388 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,055,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,675,000 after buying an additional 129,587 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,654,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $73.90 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.9647 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.