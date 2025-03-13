JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.51% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 152,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 39,416 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after purchasing an additional 90,771 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 409,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 132,685 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,032,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,616,000 after purchasing an additional 503,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $890,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 0.22. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

