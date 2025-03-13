Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,644,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,116,000 after acquiring an additional 476,292 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,486,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,381,000 after acquiring an additional 189,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 591,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,397,000 after acquiring an additional 740,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,154,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,936,000 after acquiring an additional 132,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

