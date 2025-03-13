iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

DGRO stock opened at $61.16 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

