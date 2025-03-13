Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 82,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Axim Planning & Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of EFG opened at $102.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.59 and a 200 day moving average of $102.28. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.