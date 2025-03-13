Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $197,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,295,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,259,000 after purchasing an additional 62,283 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $171.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.99 and a 200-day moving average of $180.51.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.