Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 29,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $5,695,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 589.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 746,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after acquiring an additional 638,259 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The company has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

