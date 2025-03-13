Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,180.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,857,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,150 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,827,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 454.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,611,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,995,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,929,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $136.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.56 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $325.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.36.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

