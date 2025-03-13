YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 6759446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 7.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 5,804.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 205,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 201,862 shares in the last quarter.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

