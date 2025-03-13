Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

NASDAQ DNTH opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,439,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,776,000 after buying an additional 36,133 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,110,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after buying an additional 363,500 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,735,000. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,206,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after buying an additional 712,902 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,159,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after buying an additional 136,633 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

