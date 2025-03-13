Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) SVP Sells 15,152 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $100,457.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,536.56. The trade was a 38.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.25%. Research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 441,001 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 80.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 451,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 200,885 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the third quarter worth $54,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 378.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on ULCC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.