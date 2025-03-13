Nicolae Stanca Sells 4,235 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total value of C$58,951.20.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ELD opened at C$21.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$16.71 and a 12 month high of C$26.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.47. The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

