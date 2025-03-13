Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Director Buys $95,750.00 in Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) Director Todd R. Snyder purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,233.28. This represents a 29.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify Energy stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $157.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.88. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.04 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 20.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMPY. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 price target on Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on AMPY

Institutional Trading of Amplify Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 508.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,821 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,553 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.