JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 498 ($6.46) and last traded at GBX 493 ($6.39), with a volume of 635457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495.77 ($6.43).

JPMorgan European Discovery Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 56.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 470.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 458.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £568.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported GBX 10.72 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan European Discovery had a net margin of 90.80% and a return on equity of 17.01%.

About JPMorgan European Discovery

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

